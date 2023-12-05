Nevada hires Texas co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate as head coach

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada has named Jeff Choate its new head football coach. Choate had been co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Texas since 2021. The Longhorn defense ranks third nationally in rushing defense, fourth in red zone defense and 13th in scoring defense this season. Choate helped the Longhorns win the Big 12 title and reach the College Football Playoff. Prior to his time at Texas, Choate went 28-22 in four years as Montana State head coach. In his final two years, his teams made consecutive appearances in the FCS playoffs.

