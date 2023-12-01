Nevada fires coach Ken Wilson after two 2-win seasons in his return to Reno

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Nevada head coach Ken Wilson, right, looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

Nevada says its has fired football coach Ken Wilson. The Wolf Pack went 4-20 under Wilson. They averaged 18.8 points in his first season and 17.3 this year. Their defense gave up more than 30 points a game both seasons. Wilson was either on Nevada’s coaching staff or part of its administration from 1989-2012. He then became the linebackers coach at Washington State from 2013-18 and co-defensive coordinator at Oregon from 2019-21 before returning to Reno.

