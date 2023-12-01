Nevada fires coach Ken Wilson after two 2-win seasons in his return to Reno

Nevada says its has fired football coach Ken Wilson. The Wolf Pack went 4-20 under Wilson. They averaged 18.8 points in his first season and 17.3 this year. Their defense gave up more than 30 points a game both seasons. Wilson was either on Nevada’s coaching staff or part of its administration from 1989-2012. He then became the linebackers coach at Washington State from 2013-18 and co-defensive coordinator at Oregon from 2019-21 before returning to Reno.

