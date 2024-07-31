Nevada district court judge denies settlement between the UFC and former fighters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada district judge denied a $335 million settlement Tuesday in two UFC antitrust lawsuits brought by former fighters, potentially sending both sides back to the negotiating table. Judge Richard Boulware set Aug. 19 for a status update for both cases with a tentative trial date on Oct. 28. A firm trial date will be scheduled at the conference. Boulware did not explain his decision, but an opinion will be forthcoming, according to the court document. The settlement was agreed to in March.

