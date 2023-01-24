Nevada beats No. 25 New Mexico 97-94 in double overtime

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Will Baker scored a career-high 28 points and made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining in the second overtime to help Nevada knock off No. 25 New Mexico 97-94. Baker sank 12 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer for the Wolf Pack, who began the night in a four-way tie for second place in the Mountain West Conference along with New Mexico. Jarod Lucas added 22 points and Kenan Blackshear pitched in with 20 points, five steals and four assists. Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career-high 33 points for the Lobos, who saw a four-game win streak end.

