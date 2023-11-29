Neuer preserves Bayern’s unbeaten Champions League group-stage run in 0-0 draw vs. Copenhagen

MUNICH (AP) — Manuel Neuer made a late double save to preserve Bayern Munich’s record unbeaten run in the Champions League group stage with a 0-0 draw against Copenhagen. Neuer denied Copenhagen forward Mohamed Elyounoussi in the 87th minute, then followed with another save to thwart Elyounoussi again from the rebound as Bayern stretched its group-stage unbeaten run to 39 games. But the Bavarian powerhouse’s competition record 17-game winning streak in the group stage was ended by a Copenhagen team that kept its hopes of reaching the last 16 alive. Bayern was already assured of topping Group A and had no need to force the initiative.

