Neuer gets sent off for 1st time and Bayern Munich exits German Cup early again

MUNICH (AP) — Manuel Neuer has been sent off for the first time and Bayern Munich crashed out of the German Cup in the third round with a 1-0 loss at home to defending champion Bayer Leverkusen. The 38-year-old Neuer was never before sent off over a long career including 124 games for Germany. But the Bayern captain was shown a straight red card in the 17th minute for taking out Jeremie Frimpong with a body check when the Dutch winger almost through on goal. Leverkusen substitute Nathan Tella scored in the 69th with a header to Álex Grimaldo’s perfectly positioned cross. Bayern was knocked out in the second round last season.

