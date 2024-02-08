Nets trade Dinwiddie to Raptors, who waive him, for Schroder and Young

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have traded starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors, who are waiving him. The Nets acquired Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young from Toronto, bringing Young in for a second stint in Brooklyn. Dinwiddie was also in his second stint with the Nets, having been acquired from Dallas before last year’s trade deadline in the deal for Kyrie Irving. He started 48 games this season, averaging 12.6 points and 6.0 assists. He will likely find another team to sign with once he clears waivers.

