Nets’ Thomas fined $40,000 by NBA for derogatory slur on TV

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 by the NBA or using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview. Thomas was being interviewed along with Spencer Dinwiddie after the Nets’ 116-105 victory over Chicago on TNT on Thursday night. Thomas was asked about Dinwiddie’s joke that he and Dorian Finney-Smith, who came together from Dallas in the trade for Kyrie Irving, helped make the Nets a better-looking team. Thomas laughingly responded with a gay slur. He later apologized on social media, saying he didn’t mean to offend anyone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.