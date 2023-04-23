Nets swept, but can build quickly after Durant, Irving deals

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are done for this season after a second season in a row of being the first team bounced from the NBA playoffs. But the front office and players see a reason to be optimistic. Brooklyn got back plenty of draft picks in the trades of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Nets general manager Sean Marks says only three teams own more first-round picks than the Nets between now and 2030. That’s on top of getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges back in the trades. The Nets will have to make a decision on Cam Johnson, who will be a restricted free agent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.