Nets’ starless roster in NBA playoffs with no Durant, Irving
By BRIAN MAHONEY The Associated Press
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) plays during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Oklahoma City. With the Big Three-ring circus gone, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving weren't missed much in the regular season. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, who came in the deal for Durant, and Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, acquired from Dallas, stepped into the starting lineup and helped the Nets to 45 wins and the No. 6 seed. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]
NEW YORK (AP) — When the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving and then Kevin Durant, the drama that had engulfed the team went with them — along with any realistic title hopes for this season. Not that all hope is lost. Yes, teams that win rings almost always have superstars, and the Nets no longer do. Not after dealing Irving to Dallas, then days later sending Durant to the Suns. But with the duo, Brooklyn didn’t win even one playoff game last season. So maybe the Nets can do better without them when they face the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
FILE - Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) runs down the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. With the Big Three-ring circus gone, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving weren't missed much in the regular season. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, who came in the deal for Durant, and Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, acquired from Dallas, stepped into the starting lineup and helped the Nets to 45 wins and the No. 6 seed. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessie Alcheh
FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in New York. When the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving and then Kevin Durant, the drama that had engulfed the team went with them — along with any realistic title hopes for this season. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)