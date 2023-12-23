Nets’ Simmons says there is no timetable to return from injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons said team doctors haven’t given him a timetable to return from a nerve impingement in his left lower back. Simmons spoke Friday night before Brooklyn’s game against Denver. Injured Nov. 6 against Milwaukee, Simmons has played only six games this season, He’s averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 31.8 minutes.

