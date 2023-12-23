Nets’ Simmons says there is no timetable to return from injury

By The Associated Press
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons greets Mikal Bridges (1) walking to the bench against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons said team doctors haven’t given him a timetable to return from a nerve impingement in his left lower back. Simmons spoke Friday night before Brooklyn’s game against Denver. Injured Nov. 6 against Milwaukee, Simmons has played only six games this season, He’s averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 31.8 minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.