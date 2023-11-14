Nets’ Ben Simmons to miss at least a week because of a pinched nerve in his lower back

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss at least another week because of a pinched nerve, the Brooklyn Nets guard’s latest back trouble. Simmons has missed the last three games because of a bruised left hip. But after continued discomfort in the area, the Nets said Tuesday that Simmons underwent an MRI exam that revealed a nerve impingement in the lower left side of his back. Back problems have ended the last two seasons early for Simmons, who will continue to receive treatment on both the back and hip. The Nets said a status update will be provided in a week.

