Nets’ Ben Simmons sidelined by a knee injury just 1 game after returning from a back injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets because of a knee injury, one game after returning from a 38-game absence with a back injury. Simmons landed awkwardly after blocking a shot without about 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the Nets’ 147-114 victory over Utah on Monday. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons had swelling in his left knee and he was ruled out for Brooklyn’s game against Phoenix. Vaughn said an MRI exam showed no structural damage to the knee and said Simmons would be listed as day to day.

