Nets’ Ben Simmons likely out at least 2 more weeks after epidural injection in back

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons is expected to miss at least two more weeks as the Brooklyn Nets guard works his way back from his latest back injury. The Nets said Saturday that Simmons received an epidural injection as part of the planned rehabilitation from a pinched nerve in his lower back that he sustained Nov. 6. The Nets added that Simmons is improving and will continue with strengthening exercises. However, it appears the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft is still a ways off from real basketball work. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons is doing low-level work on his own. The Nets said Simmons’ status would be updated again in approximately two weeks.

