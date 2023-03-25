Nets aren’t expecting Ben Simmons to return this season

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, March 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

MIAMI (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are not expecting guard Ben Simmons to play again this season, though no final decision will be made until the three-time All-Star meets with a back specialist, coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday. Simmons is currently sidelined with what the Nets say is a nerve impingement — the condition where tissue or bone compresses nerve fibers — in his back. Saturday’s game at Miami marked the 16th in a row that Simmons has missed, and his 32nd absence in 74 Nets games this season.

