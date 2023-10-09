Netherlands wins toss, sends high-flying New Zealand into bat at Cricket World Cup

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Netherlands has won the toss and elected to field against a New Zealand lineup that will be missing skipper Kane Williamson for a second successive game at the Cricket World Cup. New Zealand made a big statement with a thumping nine-wicket win over defending champion England in the tournament opener last week. Tom Latham will again lead the team in the absence of injured Williamson. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is returning from injury to replace James Neesham in the only change to New Zealand’s XI. Netherlands made two changes to the lineup that lost to Pakistan. Allrounder Sybrand Engelbrecht and fast bowler Ryan Klein have replaced Saqib Zulfiqar and Logan van Beek.

