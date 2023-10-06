Netherlands wins toss, elects to field against Pakistan at Cricket World Cup

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — The Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the opening Cricket World Cup match for both teams. Pakistan’s batters have become accustomed to the conditions in Hyderabad. They went close to scoring 350 despite losing both warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia. Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have scored prolifically with Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed also among the runs. Babar said he would be eyeing a total of 280 against the Netherlands.

