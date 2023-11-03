Netherlands wins the toss, elects to bat against spin-packed Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Netherlands has won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan as both teams continue their bids for a place in the semifinals at the Cricket World Cup. Afghanistan has had a stunning run in the tournament and beaten three past champions – England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — for six points. Netherlands also produced a huge upset when it beat South Africa. The Dutch also beat Bangladesh and have four points.

