Netherlands turn on second-half style to trounce Scotland 4-0 in friendly. Colombia beats Spain

MADRID (AP) — The Netherlands has recovered from a shaky start to trounce Scotland 4-0 in a friendly in Amsterdam. Scotland looked the likelier to score in a cagey first half but the home side never looked back after Tijjani Reijnders gave it the lead shortly before halftime. Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen delighted the home fans. Both sides will be in the Euro 2024 finals in Germany in June. Another of the tournament favourites, Spain, lost to Colombia 1-0 in London. Hungary has extended its unbeaten run to 13 games with a 1-0 win over fellow Euro 2024 qualifier Turkey. The Czech Republic has beaten Norway 2-1 in Oslo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.