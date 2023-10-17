Netherlands shocks South Africa with upset win at Cricket World Cup

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — On the heels of Afghanistan beating defending champion England, the Netherlands caused another upset at the Cricket World Cup by beating South Africa by 38 runs. Skipper Scott Edwards scored a famous half-century and then the Dutch bowlers chipped in to stun the Proteas. In a rain-curtailed game, Edwards’ 78 off 69 balls saw the Dutch recover from 140-7 to finish with 245-8 in 43 overs. Pacers Logan Van Beek and Paul Van Meekeren shared five wickets, while veteran spinner Roelof Van Der Merwe took 2-34 as South Africa collapsed to 207 all out (42.5 overs). It was the Netherlands’ first win in the competition and it comes nearly a year after the Dutch sent the Proteas packing from T20 World Cup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.