Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong is ruled out of Euro 2024 by an ankle injury

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out of the European Championship after failing to recover from an ankle injury. His absence is a blow to the team’s chances at the tournament that starts on Friday. The Dutch soccer association announced the Barcelona star would not be available to play at Euro 2024 in Germany after Ronald Koeman’s team beat Iceland 4-0 in its final warmup in Rotterdam. De Jong watched from the bench on Monday. Netherlands officials say De Jong’s hopes of playing were dashed when tests showed he will be sidelined for three weeks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.