Netherlands hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal against England

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — The Netherlands’ preparations for its match against England in the European Championship semifinals have been disrupted when they had to rearrange travel plans to host city Dortmund because of a “blockage” on a train line. The Dutch were due to get a train from Wolfsburg to Dortmund but the teams says the service was canceled. The team says the squad instead was having to fly the short trip to Dortmund. It has forcing the cancellation of the Netherlands’ planned pre-match news conference at Westfalenstadion with coach Ronald Koeman and defender Nathan Aké.

