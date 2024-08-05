Netherlands forward Xavi agrees another loan at Leipzig, disappointing Bayern Munich

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich’s hopes of signing Netherlands forward Xavi Simons have been shelved for now with the player agreeing to extend his loan at Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain for another season. Leipzig says it has agreed another loan deal with PSG for the highly rated attacker. The club says the 21-year-old Xavi was to complete a medical examination Monday and then train individually for the first time since the European Championship. Bayern had made no secret of its admiration for Xavi after he starred for the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

