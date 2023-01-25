Netherlands-Croatia, Spain-Italy in Nations League SF draw

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Host nation Netherlands will play Croatia in the Nations League semifinals. UEFA made the draw on Wednesday. The Dutch under new coach Ronald Koeman will face World Cup semifinalist Croatia on June 14 in Rotterdam at the De Kuip home stadium of Feyenoord. In the other semifinal Spain will play European champion Italy on June 15 in Enschede at the home of Twente. The final in Rotterdam and third-place game in Enschede are on June 18. The four teams qualified for the mini-tournament by winning a top-tier Nations League group played last June and September.

