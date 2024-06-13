Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman calls up Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee to complete Euro 2024 squad

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has called up Joshua Zirkzee to complete his 26-man squad for the European Championship. Zirkzee fills a gap created when midfielder Teun Koopmeiners was cut earlier this week after suffering a groin injury. Koeman did not initially replace Koopmeiners, but brought 23-year-old Zirkzee’s post-season vacation in Florida to an early end after another striker in the Netherlands squad, Brian Brobbey, hurt a hamstring in training at the team’s base in Germany. Brobbey remains with the squad at its Wolfsburg base. After hearing of his call-up, Bologna forward Zirkzee posted a photo of himself smiling broadly on Instagram with the text: “When you get the call to leave Disney for the Euros.”

