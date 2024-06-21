Netherlands coach feels VAR got it wrong over disallowed goal at Euro 2024

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman feels his team has had a goal wrongly ruled out in its 0-0 draw with France at the European Championship in Leipzig. Xavi Simons thought he scored in the 69th minute. The linesman raised his flag and a lengthy VAR check found that offside player Denzel Dumfries obstructed the French goalkeeper from attempting to save Xavi’s shot. Koeman says “Dumfries is offside. That’s true. But he isn’t disturbing the goalkeeper. And when that is not happening, then it’s a legal goal in my opinion.”

