Netherlands changes 3 for match against Romania in Euro 2024 round of 16

MUNICH (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has surprisingly included forward Steven Bergwijn in one of three changes to his team for the round-of-16 match against Romania at the European Championship. Bergwijn has yet to feature at Euro 2024 and comes in for Donyell Malen on Tuesday. Denzel Dumfries returns as right wing back and Lutsharel Geertruida drops to the bench. Xavi Simons replaces Johannes Veerman. Romania coach Edward Iordănescu has made two changes with Vasile Mogoș and Dennis Man coming in for Florinel Coman and the suspended Nicuşor Bancu.

