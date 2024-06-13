Netherlands bowling first against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (AP) — The Netherlands has chosen to bowl first against Bangladesh in a crucial Twenty20 World Cup match delayed by a wet outfield in St. Vincent. Rain briefly delayed the morning toss then both teams briefly wait for Arnos Vale to dry out on Thursday. Bangladesh was unchanged after losing to South Africa on Monday, while the Dutch made one change, bringing in off-spinner Aryan Dutt for Teja Nidamanuru. The winner will be on the brink of joining Group D leader South Africa in the Super 8.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.