Netherlands beats Germany for men’s field hockey gold at the Paris Olympics

COLOMBES, France (AP) — The Netherlands has won gold in men’s field hockey after beating Germany 2-1 in a shootout in the final at the Paris Olympics. The game was interrupted briefly when a sprinkler inexplicably came on early in the second half. Theirry Brinkman, Thijs van Dam and Duco Telgenkamp scored in the shootout. A scuffle broke out between the teams as the Dutch players were celebrating. It’s the first men’s field hockey title for the Netherlands at the Olympics since 2000 and third in the country’s history. The women’s team goes for the sweep Friday night against China.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.