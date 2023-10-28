Netherlands bats against Bangladesh. Head’s hundred leads Australia to big total against NZ

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup. Both teams are at the bottom half of the table with solitary wins from five games. Both teams have just one win from five games. Bangladesh won its opener against Afghanistan before losing to England, New Zealand, India and South Africa. The Netherlands recorded an upset 38-run win over South Africa but had heavy losses to Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Australia.

