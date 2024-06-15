Netherlands and Poland denied training on new Hamburg stadium field ahead of Euro 2024 game

By The Associated Press
FILE - A view of the Volksparkstadion (Volkspark stadium) ahead of the European Soccer Championships 2024 in Germany, in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday May 14, 2024. The European Championship in Germany is all about tried and tested stadiums with a rich soccer history. Unlike at some recent World Cups, there's been no rush to finish stadiums on time. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christian Charisius]

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — The newly laid field in the Hamburg stadium was off limits to the Netherlands and Poland on Saturday, one day before their opening game at the European Championship. A new grass surface was ordered at Volksparkstadion after host club Hamburger completed its home fixtures on May 19 in the Bundesliga second tier. Four weeks later, UEFA wanted to protect it from the teams’ traditional eve-of-game practice before the stadium hosts its first game at Euro 2024. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says “we are not allowed to train here either, because of the bad quality of the pitch.”

