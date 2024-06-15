Netherlands and Poland denied training on new Hamburg stadium field ahead of Euro 2024 game

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — The newly laid field in the Hamburg stadium was off limits to the Netherlands and Poland on Saturday, one day before their opening game at the European Championship. A new grass surface was ordered at Volksparkstadion after host club Hamburger completed its home fixtures on May 19 in the Bundesliga second tier. Four weeks later, UEFA wanted to protect it from the teams’ traditional eve-of-game practice before the stadium hosts its first game at Euro 2024. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says “we are not allowed to train here either, because of the bad quality of the pitch.”

