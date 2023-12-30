Netherlands and China win opening group stage matches at United Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — The Netherlands won the decisive mixed doubles match to clinch its opening United Cup group stage tie against Norway 2-1, while China swept the Czech Republic 3-0. In Sydney, Arantxa Rus gave the Dutch an early lead with a 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory over Malene Helgø, before No.11 Casper Ruud leveled the tie for the Norwegians by beating Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4. The Dutch then clinched the tie by winning the mixed doubles. In the Group E match in Perth, China raced to a 2-0 lead after Zhang Zhizhen rallied to beat Jiri Lehecka 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and Zheng Qinwen upset No. 7 Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. The Chinese pair then sealed a 3-0 cleansweep of tie by winning the mixed doubles.

