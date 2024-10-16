Nestor Cortes on track to possibly return to Yankees for World Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes is on track to possibly be added to the New York Yankees roster if they advance to the World Series. Cortes was to throw batting practice at Yankee Stadium before New York headed to Cleveland with a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series. The 29-year-old left-hander hasn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 18 because of a flexor strain in his pitching elbow. Cortes is 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA. New York and Cleveland resume their best-of-seven series on Thursday.

