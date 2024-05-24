Nessler’s pinch hit in 10th lifts UCF to 7-6 victory over Oklahoma State at Big 12 Tournament

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — AJ Nessler drove in the winning run with a two-out pinch-hit single in the top of the 10th inning and UCF overcame a four-run deficit to beat No. 2 seed Oklahoma State 7-6 at the Big 12 Tournament. UCF (35-18) will play the winner of a matchup between 10th-seeded Texas Tech and Oklahoma State (37-17) in Friday’s second semfinal. No. 1 seed Oklahoma plays the winner of Friday’s first game — between No. 7 seed Kansas and ninth-seeded TCU — in the first semifinal of the day.

