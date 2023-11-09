Nesmith leads six Pacers in double figures as Indiana pulls away from Utah 134-118

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) shoots over Utah Jazz's Ochai Agbaji (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Nesmith scored 24 points and Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner each added 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Utah Jazz 134-118 on Wednesday night.

Tyrese Haliburton scored all 16 of his points in the second half and finished with 13 assists. Jalen Smith had his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The NBA’s highest-scoring team entertained television celebrity David Letterman by winning for the third time in four games and topping the 120-point mark for the fourth straight game. Six players scored in double figures as the Pacers made 13 3-pointers.

Utah was led by Jordan Clarkson, who had a season-high 33 points. Lauri Markkanen added 24 points and nine rebounds for the Jazz, who lost their fourth in a row and fell to 0-5 on the road this season.

But the loss was only part of Utah’s story. Before the game, the Jazz announced starting center Walker Kessler, a first team all-rookie selection last season, will miss at least two weeks because of an injured left elbow. Doctors, team officials said, recommended Kessler avoid all contact until he is re-evaluated at the end of the rest period.

To compensate, first-year coach Will Hardy went with a three-guard lineup, giving two — rookie Keyonte George and Ochai Agbaji — their first starts of the season.

And while George had seven points and nine assists, things didn’t work out for Utah.

Turner dominated the middle with a 20-point first half as the Pacers erased an early 10-point deficit to take a 67-60 halftime lead. Then, in the second half, when the Pacers really pushed the tempo, Utah wore down.

Indiana scored the final six points of the third quarter to take a 101-98 lead and extended the margin to 120-106 with 5:49 to play. The Jazz never seriously challenged again.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Finish a four-game trip Friday at Memphis.

Pacers: Head to Philadelphia for back-to-back games Sunday and Tuesday.

