Nervy West Indies starts T20 World Cup with 5-wicket win over Papua New Guinea

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) — Co-host West Indies has scrapped to a nervy five-wicket win over Papua New Guinea as the Twenty20 World Cup held its first match in the Caribbean. On Saturday, co-host United States enjoyed a seven-wicket win over Canada in the opening cricket match of the tournament in Grand Prairie, Texas. PNG spinners restrained their opponents’ power-hitters but it wasn’t enough as West Indies reached a sub-par target of 137-5 with one over to spare. Sese Bau had earlier become only the second PNG batter to score a half century at a T20 World Cup in his team’s 136-8. Namibia takes on Oman later Sunday in the opening Group B game at Bridgetown, Barbados.

