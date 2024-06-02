Nervy West Indies starts T20 World Cup with 5-wicket win over Papua New Guinea

By The Associated Press
West Indies' Roston Chase, right, gathers with teammates prior to their during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Papua New Guinea at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ramon Espinosa]

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) — Co-host West Indies has scrapped to a nervy five-wicket win over Papua New Guinea as the Twenty20 World Cup held its first match in the Caribbean. On Saturday, co-host United States enjoyed a seven-wicket win over Canada in the opening cricket match of the tournament in Grand Prairie, Texas. PNG spinners restrained their opponents’ power-hitters but it wasn’t enough as West Indies reached a sub-par target of 137-5 with one over to spare. Sese Bau had earlier become only the second PNG batter to score a half century at a T20 World Cup in his team’s 136-8. Namibia takes on Oman later Sunday in the opening Group B game at Bridgetown, Barbados.

