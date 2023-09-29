Neris denies using homophobic slur, does not expect discipline for incident against Mariners

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris yells after striking out Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez to end the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

PHOENIX (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Hector Neris once again denied using a homophobic slur and said he does not expect to be disciplined by Major League Baseball for his part in a benches-clearing incident against the Seattle Mariners this week. The confrontation took place during Houston’s 8-3 win in Seattle in Wednesday. Neris struck out Julio Rodríguez to end the sixth inning and determinedly walked and shouted toward Julio Rodríguez after the strikeout. Neris said he shouted a profanity at Rodriguez in Spanish, but didn’t say anything he thinks would warrant a suspension. He added he had talked with MLB about the incident.

