Neris denies using homophobic slur, does not expect discipline for incident against Mariners

PHOENIX (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Hector Neris once again denied using a homophobic slur and said he does not expect to be disciplined by Major League Baseball for his part in a benches-clearing incident against the Seattle Mariners this week. The confrontation took place during Houston’s 8-3 win in Seattle in Wednesday. Neris struck out Julio Rodríguez to end the sixth inning and determinedly walked and shouted toward Julio Rodríguez after the strikeout. Neris said he shouted a profanity at Rodriguez in Spanish, but didn’t say anything he thinks would warrant a suspension. He added he had talked with MLB about the incident.

