Nérilia Mondésir scores winner in the Seattle Reign’s 2-1 win over the Houston Dash

SEATTLE (AP) — Nérilia Mondésir became the first Haitian-born player to score in the National Women’s Soccer League with her winning goal in the Seattle Reign’s 2-1 victory over the Houston Dash. The Reign snapped a five-game losing streak with the win. Olivia Athens got things started for the Reign in the 22nd minute. After a corner kick was cleared to her at the top of the box, Athens hit a hard shot into the near-post corner. Barbara Olivieri equalized for the Dash three minutes later, scoring on a penalty kick after getting taken down in the box. Mondésir scored in the 65th minute.

