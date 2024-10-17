Nepotism debates surrounding LeBron and Bronny James stem from a longstanding stigma in America

The Los Angeles Lakers made LeBron James’ dream of playing alongside his son Bronny a reality when they drafted him earlier this year. But that decision has led to criticisms about whether Bronny would have earned the opportunity if his father wasn’t one of the game’s greatest players. Those objections — albeit met with widespread excitement for the James family — re-ignited conversations about nepotism in sports and how powerful figures leverage their influence, while underscoring the stigma around kids following in the footsteps of a successful parent or family member.

