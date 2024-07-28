Nemour impresses with her bars routine at Olympics. Too bad for France, she has switched to Algeria

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Kaylia Nemour has posted the highest score of the competition so far on uneven bars during the women’s qualification at the Paris Olympics. Nemour was born in France but competes for Algeria following a dispute with the French federation and her coach. Nemour’s massive score of 15.600 on Sunday was unmatched by any of her rivals after three subdivisions. It was the second highest score of the day on any apparatus, bettered only by Simone Biles’ first vault score of 15.800.

