Nemechek’s gamble to step back from Cup Series leads to 2024 promotion to drive for Jimmie Johnson

John Hunter Nemechek doesn’t regret moving to the NASCAR Cup Series for one unsatisfactory season with Front Row Motorsports. The 2020 pandemic-impacted season didn’t allow teams to practice or qualify. It didn’t help Nemechek get better. He decided to move down to the Truck Series. Two years driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports earned him seven wins, a slot in Toyota’s development program and this year a promotion to a full-time Xfinity Series ride with Joe Gibbs Racing. Legacy Motor Club has hired Nemechek to drive its No. 42 Cup car next season when the team moves from Chevrolet to Toyota.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.