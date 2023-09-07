Nemechek’s gamble to step back from Cup Series leads to 2024 promotion to drive for Jimmie Johnson

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
FILE - John Hunter Nemechek celebrates winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Nemechek doesn't regret moving to the Cup Series when he did, after all, the second-generation NASCAR driver had paid his dues through the ladder system. But his one season at the top level was a bust, so he gambled on himself and took a step back down to prove he was capable of winning in fast equipment. It paid off with a seat next year driving for Jimmie Johnson at Legacy Motor Club. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

John Hunter Nemechek doesn’t regret moving to the NASCAR Cup Series for one unsatisfactory season with Front Row Motorsports. The 2020 pandemic-impacted season didn’t allow teams to practice or qualify. It didn’t help Nemechek get better. He decided to move down to the Truck Series. Two years driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports earned him seven wins, a slot in Toyota’s development program and this year a promotion to a full-time Xfinity Series ride with Joe Gibbs Racing. Legacy Motor Club has hired Nemechek to drive its No. 42 Cup car next season when the team moves from Chevrolet to Toyota.

