Nemechek wins delayed NASCAR Xfinity race at Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek held off Sam Mayer and earned his third career Xfinity Series victory in a rare Sunday night race on the final NASCAR weekend at Fontana. Nemechek reclaimed the lead shortly after a restart with 12 laps to go and held on in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota despite overheating on the final lap. The son of veteran racer Joe Nemechek won on the Xfinity circuit for the first time since Texas in late 2021. Nemechek finished strong in a race delayed for more than 24 hours by persistent rains and snow flurries Saturday.

