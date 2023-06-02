Nemechek holds Xfinity points lead heading into Portland Race

After last season’s wet-and-wild debut in Portland, the NASCAR Xfinity series returns under considerably sunnier conditions. Saturday’s 75-lap race on the 12-turn road course at Portland International Raceway is set to be run under a clear sky in temperatures hovering around 80. That’s a big difference from the deluge last year, when A.J. Allmendinger said afterward it was one of the craziest races he’d ever won. Thirty drivers are set to run in the Pacific Office Automation 147, a rare standalone event on the Xfinity Series, a step below the NASCAR Cup series.

