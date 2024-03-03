Nemechek ends Chevrolet’s early NASCAR dominance with Xfinity Series win for Toyota at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek ended Chevrolet’s early dominance by winning the wind-swept Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday in a Toyota. Chevrolet started the year with seven consecutive victories across NASCAR’s three national series, including back-to-back Xfinity Series wins at Daytona and Atlanta by Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing. But on a day in which teams battled 70 mph wind, Nemechek ended Chevrolet’s streak. He led five times for a race-high 99 laps to win for Joe Gibbs Racing, which is fielding an Xfinity Series car for Nemechek part-time this season. It was the 10th Xfinity Series win and first at Las Vegas for Nemechek. Cole Custer was second in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.