Nemechek dominates Xfinity Series race at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway to secure his second win of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Nemechek dominated the race, leading 198 of the 250 laps at the paperclip-shaped half-mile racetrack. Smith finished second, followed by Cole Custer, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones. The only real drama was when Nemechek set the back of the car on fire during a lengthy burnout, leaving marks on the racetrack.

