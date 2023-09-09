Nemechek dominates Xfinity race at Kansas as Kligerman clinches final playoff spot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek won the Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday while Parker Kligerman finished fourth to clinch the final spot in the playoffs. It was sixth win of the season for Nemechek, who also swept the first two stages on a dominant afternoon. Brandon Jones finished second but needed to win to reach the playoffs Riley Herbst’s playoff hopes ended when he hit the wall early in the race, causing too much damage for him to contend down the stretch.

