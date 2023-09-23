Nemechek advances to Xfinity playoffs round of 8 with win at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek moved into the round of eight of the Xfinity Series playoffs with a win at Texas. He took the final lead after front-running Justin Allgaier got moved up the track on the 195th of 200 laps on Saturday. The top eight finishers were all playoff contenders. There is only a race at the Roval in Charlotte in two weeks remaining before the series moves into its second round. There will be five spots up for grabs among nine drivers. Allgaier was already in the round of eight after winning the playoff opener. Cole Custer clinched a spot on points by finishing sixth at Texas.

