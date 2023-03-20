Nembhard helps Creighton beat Baylor 85-76, on to Sweet 16

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Nembhard had a career-high 30 points and No. 6 seed Creighton found its shooting touch to beat third-seeded Baylor 85-76 and earn a spot in the Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons. With Baylor heavily focused on containing big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, Nembhard and the Bluejays went to work from outside. They shot 45.8% from 3-point range. They also went 22 of 22 from the free throw line. The Bluejays will meet 15th-seeded Princeton in Louisville, Kentucky. The Bears lost for the second straight season in the second round after winning the title in 2021.

