Nelson scores 23 to lead No. 8 Alabama past No. 25 Illinois, 100-87

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Grant Nelson scored 23 points and Aden Holloway had 18 to lead No. 8 Alabama to a 100-87 win over No. 25 Illinois in a matchup of Elite Eight teams from last season. Freshman Labaron Philon had 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Crimson Tide (4-1) overcome a scoreless night from preseason All-American Mark Sears. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also had 16 points for Alabama. Nelson opened the game with three straight 3-pointers. Will Riley led Illinois with 18 points and nine rebounds.

