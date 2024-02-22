Nelson powers No. 13 Alabama to 98-93, overtime win over No. 24 Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Grant Nelson had 22 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots and No. 13 Alabama started fast in overtime to beat newly ranked No. 24 Florida 98-93. The Crimson Tide scored the first seven points of overtime and held on to preserve their perch atop the league standings after a shootout between two of the nation’s top 10 scoring teams. Aaron Estrada finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Walter Clayton Jr. led Florida with 27 points but missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the end.

